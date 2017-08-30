Redgranite Labor Day Festivities set for this weekend

The Village of Redgranite is set for a host of activities for their annual Labor Day Festival that will kickoff on Saturday at 9 a.m. with food, refreshments and a craft and vendor fair. At 10 a.m. participate in a $100 Treasure Hunt and there will be lots of fun for the kiddies at KidzRock held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Throughout the day enjoy Horseshoe Doubles Tourney, Bingo, Catholic Church Service and the evening will wrap up with music by “Road Trip” from 7 to 11 p.m.

Sunday will feature church services, craft and vendor fair, the Redgranite Alumni Dinner, music by “The Del Rays”, and Fireworks Over the Quarry at dusk.

On Sunday the craft and vendor fair continues, the parade is at 11, Chicken Barbeque from 11 a.m. till sold out and music by “Copperbox” from Noon to 3 p.m.

There is something for everyone at the annual Redgranite Labor Day Celebration in Redgranite Sept. 2-4.