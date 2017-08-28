Redgranite Labor Day Festival events set

Redgranite is set to welcome you to their annual Labor Days Festival, one of the longest running Labor Day Festivals in the state of Wisconsin. You’ll want to be a part of three fun filled days of activities geared around the 2017 theme Give Back To Your Community - VOLUNTEER

Saturday is filled with an array of activities where there is something for everyone of all ages: Vendor Art & Craft Fair (contact Priscilla at 920-410-8467), $100 treasure hunt, horseshoe doubles tournament, city wide rummage sales all weekend, great food and refreshments, and live music.

Plan to bring the kiddies to KidzRok in RedRock-a fun filled event for kids featuring pony rides, petting zoo, inflatables, clowns, face painting, balloon magic, coloring contest, Redgranite Fire Dept. bike raffle, tons of fun games where you can win really cool prizes, kids raffle where you can purchase chances to win a Packer Autographed Football, TV, tablet, toys and more.

Meet Disney’s newest princess Moana from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Dory from Finding Dory 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on stage under the tent in Willow Creek Park.

You’ll know you started your weekend off right when you cap your day off at Willow Creek Park under the tent 7-11 p.m. with Road Trip. One of Wisconsin’s favorite bands, the fun and energy coming off the stage is complimented by some of the Midwests finest music. A must attend. Come early. Bar opens at 6 p.m.

Kick back and relax in Redgranite’s Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday. Enjoy the Vendor Arts & Craft Fair, food and refreshments, raffles, and music by The Del Rays from 1-5 pm. Stick around for the Fire Works over the Quarry to Music at dusk. While waiting for the Fire Works enjoy the great food and fun at the cafes, pizzaria, bars and bowling alley. Redgranite is home to some of the best food and hospitality.

The community’s sig-nature event, the Labor Day Parade brings people to Main Street in Redgranite on Monday which is steeped in tradition. Generations of people will line the streets to enjoy the classic Labor Day Parade. There is still time to enter. Please contact Carrie at 920-850-3405 or go to www.redgranitewisconsin.com for parade information and entry form.

