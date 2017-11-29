Redgranite’s Lights for Snipe Hometowne Holiday set for Dec. 9

Head to downtown Redgranite and the surrounding area stores to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 9, with the annual “Lights for Snipe” Hometowne Holiday & Tree Lighting.

Throughout the day, residents and visitors can enjoy a craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Redgranite Lions Hall, with a coloring contest, children’s activities, Letters to Santa, a hot cocoa bar as well as the book and holiday sales also available.

Those interested in picking up a tin for the annual downtown Cookie Walk, can start at the Lions Hall by purchasing their tin and receiving the list of businesses participating in the walk before strolling up and down Main Street.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be greet children of all ages at First Congregational Church on Bonnell Avenue from noon to 2 p.m., while the Redgranite Public Library is a must-stop as they are hosting a Creative Cookie Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides at Willow Creek Park will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., with the holiday fun continuing at Veterans Memorial Park at 5 p.m. for lighting of the Village Christmas tree.

Each year, the Hometowne Holiday and Tree Lighting festivities are dedicated to Harold (Snipe) Koch who worked tirelessly for the Village of Redgranite for over 20 years while giving his time and talents to the residents. When the village did not have any lights to illuminate downtown during the holiday season, Snipe designed and crafted the Christmas Lights that continue to adorn Main Street and Veterans Park today.

The Redgranite Advance-ment Association organizes the event each year. For more information, visit www.redgranitewisconsin.com.

