Red Cross responds to fire in Berlin

The American Red Cross is helping a family after a fire destroyed their apartment on the 200 block of E. Huron Street in Berlin. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for items such as emergency food, shelter and clothing.

A Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteer met with the family, one adult and two children, to help begin the recovery process in whatever way the client decides is best. It begins with giving them someone to talk to; help in figuring out what comes next, what community resources are available and immediate funds to help jumpstart their recovery.

American Red Cross disaster assistance is free of charge, a gift made possible by generous donations and the work of trained volunteers.

