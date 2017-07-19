Quetz Monacelli celebrates his 100th birthday

Quetz (Querino) Monacelli, Lorhrville, celebrated his 100th birthday with his wife Jean, friends and relatives at the Redgranite Lions Club on July 15. Quetz served our country in the US Army for 4-1/2 years after he was drafted on June 13, 1941 and when he returned home he was a stone cutter at Fond du Lac Stone Co. for 21 years. He finished his career at Archer Hearth Mantle. Quetz is a lifetime resident of Lohrville.

