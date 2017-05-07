Puppies graduate from Lea Falck’s training class

Seven puppies graduated from Lea Falck’s six-week Puppy Training Class at Town and Country Vet Clinic n Wautoma on June 27. Pictured are the owners and graduates: Sue Tews and Bob, a Jack Russell/Boston Terrier; Annamae Caswell and Dakota, a Black Labrador; Mike Caswell and Duke, a Black Labrador and brother to Dakota; LaDonna Devine and Duffy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel; Ron Felten and Suka, a Siberian Husky; Dawn Larschied and Faith, a Shelty; and Mary Ann and Jerry Berkshire with Sailor, a Dachshund.

