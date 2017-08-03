Producers urged to consider risk protection coverage before March 15 spring crop deadline

Marquette-Adams-Wau-shara County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Dan Breene, reminds producers to review available USDA crop risk protection options, including federal crop insurance and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage, before the spring-seeded crop deadline of March 15.

Federal crop insurance covers crop losses from natural adversities such as drought, hail and excessive moisture. NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available, including forage and grazing crops, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, floriculture, ornamental nursery, aquaculture, turf grass, ginseng, honey, syrup, bioenergy, and industrial crops.

“NAP policies allow producers to protect their investment by purchasing coverage for noninsurable crops,” said Breene. “Natural disasters are an unavoidable part of farming and ranching and FSA programs like NAP help producers recover when they experience a loss.”

