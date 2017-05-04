Prince of Peace to host Good Friday Fish Fry

Prince of Peace, ELCA, Coloma will host a fish fry (actually baked fish) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 14, in the church’s dining room. The public is invited to attend.

This fish is the same secret recipe used for the Westfield band fundraiser and at the Coloma Chicken Chew. The church decided to sponsor the Fish Fry (bake) because, traditionally, many people eat fish on Good Friday.

For those interested in attending a Good Friday service, there will be a 7 p.m. service in the church. There is a charge for the dinner, which includes the drink, the dinner dessert, and beverage.

Prince of Peace, ELCA is located at 409 N. Slater, Coloma. For more information, call Sue at the Coloma Hotel at 715-228-2401

