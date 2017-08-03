Plan to Spread? Look ahead for run off risk

With an early spring looking like a good possibility, Wisconsin agriculture officials are asking farmers to check the Runoff Risk Advisory Forecast online before spreading manure.

They encourage farmers to avoid spreading manure during high-risk runoff times. If farmers must spread manure during such times, they should steer clear of high-risk fields and have a spill response plan in place.

“Farmers are eager to get their manure pits cleaned out after the winter, we understand. But it’s equally important to spread manure when and where it will remain to fertilize the crop and protect lakes, streams and groundwater,” says Sara Walling, water quality section leader with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. “The online runoff risk advisory maps will give them a day-by-day forecast out 10 days, so they can avoid spreading, or if they must spread manure during that time, can take steps to minimize the risk of runoff.”

