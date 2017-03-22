Person of interest in custody following Princeton house fire

Special agents with the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and State of Florida authorities took a person of interest into custody on a probation warrant following the March 13 house fire at 103 S. Farmer St. in the City of Princeton.

In a release from Princeton Chief of Police Matthew Bargenquast, the Princeton Police Department contacted the Office of State Fire Marshall after the fire was distinguished at about 6:30 a.m. to assist with the investigation due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

The deputy state fire marshals arrived at the scene early Monday morning, and a coordinated investigation involving the Princeton Police Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Princeton Fire Department began to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The investigation uncovered a deceased person within the home, but due to extensive damage to the residence it raised concern for the safety of emergency personnel, according to the release.

Members of the Wisconsin Emergency Management React Team and the Oshkosh Fire Department responded to the scene to assist in providing structural support to the residence so deputy state fire marshals could safely perform their investigative duties and recover the body. The Green Lake Coroner’s Office and the Wachholz Funeral Home were also called to the scene.

On March 14, an autopsy was performed at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison on the deceased. The Green Lake County Coroner’s Office has not publicly released the final results of the autopsy. Once a positive identification of the decedent has been made the next of kin will be contacted.

Based on the preliminary findings of the autopsy, the death is being treated and investigated as a homicide.

Law Enforcement does not believe the public is in any danger at this time. The investigation is ongoing and the Princeton Police Department is asking anyone with firsthand knowledge and information concerning this case to contact them directly at (920) 294-4000.

A coordinated investi-gation of this incident is being conducted by the City of Princeton Police Department, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Office of the State Fire Marshal, DCI, ATF, Wisconsin State Patrol, Green Lake County Coroner’s Office, Green Lake County District Attorney’s Office and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.