Parenting with Love & Logic training to begin April 24

Waushara County Department of Human Services will host a free training on “Becoming a Love & Logic Parent” Creating Respectful and Responsible Kids on Monday evenings from April 24 to June 5.

The seminars will be held at the CAPsell Building in Conference Room B, located at 205 E. Main St., Wautoma, from 6 to 8 p.m. Childcare will be provided.

For more information or to register for this free training, contact Desiree Bellamia at (920) 787-6550 or email desiree.bellamia@co.waushara.wi.us. The dead-line to register is Monday, April 24, at noon.

