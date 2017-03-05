Over 171 lbs. of prescription drugs removed from county

The Waushara County Public Health Department, Waushara County Humane Services Department and the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office participated in the nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back on April 29 at the Redgranite Fire Department.

About 26 people stopped to drop off old and unused prescriptions, according to Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett. With the amount that was dropped off in Redgranite and the amount collected at the Sheriff’s Office Drop Box in the lobby in the last six months, there was a total of 171.5 lbs.

The amount collected was delivered to the Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters in Wausau and turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.



