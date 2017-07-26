Otto Hensel celebrates 11 years at StoneRidge, his birthday and begins his semi retirement

Otto Hensel, Wautoma, is well known around Wautoma for his sausage making skills and one of his favorite recipe is the one for bologna he developed.

Otto has been in the business since 1959 when he graduated from Hustiford High School. In 1961 he opened Otto’s Meats in Wautoma where he owned and operated it for 28 years. For a few years he was out of the meat business and enjoyed farming. For Otto, the meat industry has and always will be near and dear to his heart. So 11 years ago on July 21, his birthday, he began working at StoneRidge and has been there ever since.

