Norbert Walejko & Diane Wiskow Flynn serve as Golden Alumni King & Queen

During the Redgranite Golden Alumni Dinner and Reunion held on Sept. 3 at the Redgranite Lions Club Norbert Walejko, Redgranite High School Class of 1941 and Diane Wiskow Flynn, Wautoma High School Class of 1951 were elected to serve as King and Queen over the Labor Day Festivities. Walejko has been an active member of the Golden Alumni since 1991 and resides at Heartland House, Wautoma. Wiskow-Flynn lives in Milwaukee with her husband and has attended the Golden Alumni reunions every year since 2001.

