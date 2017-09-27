Never too late for a sequel

In 2004, twenty-seven years after I first read the historical novel, Tomorrow is a River, written by Peggy Hanson-Dopp and co-authored by Barbara Fitz-Vroman in 1977, I found myself sitting across from Barbara Vroman at Culvers in Wautoma. She was leafing through the rough draft of my first novel. My foot tapped as I glanced out the window and then back as her eyes scanned the words I had written. She looked at me across the table. “If these first pages give a true representation of your writing then I am going to enjoy reading this draft.”

Three days later, when I was weeding my garden, my husband called out, “You have a phone call, some lady from Hancock.” I held my breath after I said hello. “Well, Miss Julie, I’d safely say you can call yourself an author.” From that time forward I was included in Barbara’s writing life. I felt privileged when she asked me to look over the first draft of her latest work, Firefly, her sequel to Tomorrow is a River.

Many readers who read Tomorrow is a River will remember Caroline Quimby’s husband convinced her that the wilderness near Waupaca, Wisconsin in Tomorrow River country was the place to be in the mid 1800s. Her husband abandoned her and left her there with her new friend, Kemink (one of my favorite characters), from the Menomonee tribe. The beauty of this story is there is more than one kind of wilderness and what you find when you go into the woods might not be what you expect. Soon after, the civil war raged on and Caroline fought to erase the memory of her husband so she could be with the man she really loved when she stumbled upon a belief system that changed her life forever.

Now the story of Caroline’s daughter unfolds as Barbara’s daughter, Kim Vroman-Pence, releases her mother’s book, Firefly. Firefly must make a heart-wrenching, life-altering decision; either choice will propel her into a world she is unprepared for.

