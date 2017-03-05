Neshkoro Community Chorus searching for new members

The Neshkoro Community Chorus is currently searching for people in the area who love to sing joyful uplifting music together. Established in 2008, the founders were inspired to form a choir that would create beautiful music and bring our communities together.

The Chorus is comprised of 40 to 50 members who live in and around Neshkoro, from as far away as Wautoma, Berlin, Princeton, Montello, Westfield, Plainfield, Princeton and Redgranite.

The first rehearsal will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 18, with the choir rehearsing weekly on Thursday evenings at St. James Place located at 314 Main St., Neshkoro.

At the rehearsals the chorus will prepare for the upcoming Summer Concert on July 15. The concert will be presented at St James Place next to St James Catholic Church in Neshkoro at 5:15 pm., with a pie and ice cream social/reception to follow the performance.

