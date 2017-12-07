Neshkoro Community Chorus Concert to be held this Saturday

Neshkoro Community Chorus will present their annual Summer Concert on Saturday, July 15, at St. James Place, 315 N. Main St., Neshkoro.

The concert begins at 5:15 p.m. and will feature “The Best of Neshkoro Community Chorus Music”, many great crowd (and choir) favorites, as well as a mix of musicals, sacred and patriotic tunes.

A pie and ice cream social/reception follows the performance. The concert is free to the public.

