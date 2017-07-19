National Weather Service classified June 14 storm as EF-1 tornado

Jeff Last, a warning coordination meteorologist from the NOAA National Weather Service-Green Bay, recently reported the damage found from East Northeast of Wild Rose to Gilbert Lake from the June 14 storm has been classified as an EF1 tornado.

Last reported his findings to Waushara County Emer-gency Management Director Mark Piechowski, stating the EF1 tornado had peak winds of about 90 mph.

The other damage east of this location was not as impressive on radar and the survey results tilted more toward straight-line wind, Last said.