Munsch receives jail & probation for possession of nudity and invasion of privacy

Scott R. Munsch, 54, Berlin, appeared in a Waushara County Circuit Courtroom on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with his attorney Raymond Edelstein for a sentencing hearing for felony Possession/Distribute Recording of Nudity and two misdemeanor counts Invade Privacy – Use Surveillance Device.

The sentencing hearing came after Munsch pled no contest on Dec. 21 to all three of the charges. Following the plea hearing, the defense attorney and the prosecutor requested a presentencing investigation be done prior to sentencing.

Waushara County Circuit Court Judge Guy Dutcher presided over the case and Assistant District Attorney Steven Anderson appeared for the State of Wisconsin.

During the sentencing, the victim and a family member of the victim provided impact statements detailing how Munsch betrayed their trust and the ways in which his actions have affected their lives.

Following the victims’ statements, Anderson re-quested the court to sentence Munsch to three and a half years imprisonment, bifurcated, 18 months incarceration, and 24 months extended supervision, including registering as a sex offender, no contact with the victim of victim’s family, no contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old and court costs.

In his sentencing argument, Anderson stated Munsch’s actions were a significant breach of trust and this was not an isolated incident. He said the images were also edited down and he had possession of them for over 20 years. Anderson then referred to the presentencing investigation, where he said Munsch had a lack of accountability and no remorse.

Anderson concluded his argument by expressing his concern over the types of things Munsch was searching on the Bing web browser involving explicit searches involving sexual acts, which Anderson believed proved Munsch had an ongoing sexual interest in young women.

Defense attorney Edelstein provided his recommendation to the court, explaining the case was emotional for all of those involved. He stressed to the court Munsch understood the consequences of his behavior and any felony conviction would stay with him.

Edelstein continued to express his argument for sentencing in which he asked the court to withhold the sentence for the felony and place Munsch on supervision. He also requested probation for the two misdemeanors offense and not to have his client be placed on the Sex Offender Registry.

Prior to the court’s decision, Munsch provided a statement in which he took full responsibility for his behavior and actions and “did it out of curiosity.”

Munsch went on to state that he was not sexually attracted to underage or young women, has always treated children with respect, and requested the court to place him on probation due to his vocation and remain off the Sex Offender Registry.

In sentencing, Dutcher stated after reading the presentencing investigation as well as hearing his statement, he was not sure if Munsch recognized the magnitude of the crime. He also explained to the courtroom that attention must be focused on what has occurred and the public interest.

Dutcher stated the searches Munsch was looking for on the Internet provided “no margin of debate on what was sought.” He also felt Munsch had an underlying obsession with the victim and he had to look at the severity of the offense to protect the public.

Although Munsch did cooperate with the authorities, Dutcher said he had concerns about his justification. “What happened to you is repugnant,” Dutcher said to the victim in the courtroom. “Off the charts repulsive.”

When looking at the crime, Dutcher felt what happened was horrifyingly invasive and it happened over a period of time, with the videos edited to highlight the process of undress. Dutcher also said the presentencing investigation conclusion missed the nuts and bolts of the case.

When looking to make a decision, Dutcher said he knew this was going to be difficult and consulted with a number of other judges to come to his decision.

Following Dutcher’s statement to the court, Munsch received for Possess/Distribute Recording of Nudity: sentence withheld placed Munsch on probation for a period of three years; conditions include: no contact with the victim or victim’s family, AODA and follow through; no contact with any females under the age of 18 years without agent approval; sex offender treatment and sex offender registry, court costs to be paid within 60 days or payment plan, and DNA sample and surcharge to be assessed and provided.

Munsch received for the first count of Invade Privacy-Use Surveillance Device: nine months in Waushara County Jail, Huber privileges, good time credit, no credit for time served; and for the second count of Invade Privacy-Use Surveillance Device: three months in Waushara County Jail, Huber privileges, good time credit, no credit for time served, consecutive to each other, court costs to be paid within 60 days or payment plan, DNA sample and surcharge. Sentence to begin no later than April 28, 2017.

