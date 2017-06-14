Mobile Food Pantry coming to Waushara County on June 21

Senior Citizens from Waushara and surrounding counties are invited to participate in something new to our county, a Mobile Food Pantry, sponsored by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center in co-operation with the Waushara County Food Pantry will distribute at the Mobile Food Pantry on Wednesday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center rear parking lot, at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Cottonville Avenue.

The Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing pre-selected food items directly to the general public with a specific focus on senior citizens. There are no other qualifications to participate. Please remain in your vehicle and pick up packages via a “drive-up/drive-through” distribution line. There will be no early pick-ups.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin also supports programs that improve food security for people in need, advocates on their behalf and works collaboratively to solve hunger. Each mobile pantry program is unique to the geographic location and the resources in a given community.

The mission of the Mobile Pantry Program is to meet the needs of people in urban and rural areas by providing food directly within their communities. Frequently households in rural areas are more affected by “food insecurity” than their counterparts in urban areas, and this fact follows through to senior households as well.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides food assistance to more than 41,000 seniors 60 and older every year; and nationwide, the Feeding America network serves seven million seniors, often through local food banks/pantries.

Please take 16th Drive off of Hwy. 22 to Cottonville Avenue to correctly approach the Mobile Food Pantry. For more information, contact the Wautoma Senior Center at (920)787-2055.

