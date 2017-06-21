Mcadoo-Drews sentenced for FoodShare and medical assistance fraud

A 35-year-old Wautoma woman is required to pay back $23,160 in restitution to Waushara County after being convicted of felony FoodShare and medical assistance benefit fraud on June 14 in Waushara County Circuit Court.

Green Lake County Judge Mark Slate sentenced Jamie Mcadoo-Drews to three years probation, $23,160 in restitution, ineligibility to participate in the FoodShare program for one year and 120 days conditional jail time for Food Stamp Fraud – 1st Offense, Value of between $100 to $5,000 and Medical Assistance Fraud-Benefit Application.

“The public is willing to help people in need by providing various assistance,” stated Waushara County District Attorney Scott Blader following the verdict. “They don’t expect those programs to be manipulated or exploited. People who do will be prosecuted.”

Mcadoo-Drews pled no contest on March 22 to the two counts, with four counts, Food Stamp Fraud, Value Greater than $5,000, two counts Food Stamp Offense-Misstate Facts in Food Stamp Application (value between >$100-$5,00), and Public Assistance Fraud-Failure to Disclose Event Affecting Eligibility (>$1,000-$2,000), were dismissed but read into the record.

Prior to sentencing, Corporation Council Ruth Zouski provided a statement on behalf of the county, expressing the seriousness of this crime in which the court needed to note the county administers benefits on behalf of the state and federal government.

In his sentencing argument, Waushara County District Attorney Scott Blader representing the State of Wisconsin said this particular crime cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars used to help children and families in need.

“She exploited the system and needs to pay $26,000 in restitution to the taxpayers,” Blader said.

Since benefits such as the Caretaker Supplement, FoodShare and BadgerCare are based on income and size of the household, Blader said Mcadoo-Drews went years without one minor living with her but still collected the income/benefits.

Defense attorney Alex Johnson agreed that the offense was serious and concerned a large amount of money, $23,160 by the county’s records. However, Johnson expressed his client’s mother, Brenda Mcadoo, was Mcadoo-Drews payee and the minor child was living with the grandmother at the time, therefore the grandmother had access to the funds. “I don’t believe my client maliciously did these things,” he said.

In referencing a letter to the court written by the defendant, Johnson said his client laid out her financial situation to the court, stating if she was incarcerated she would lose other benefits that would help pay for her home and will come out homeless dependent on more services.

At the conclusion of the prosecutor and defense attorney’s sentencing ar-guments, Mcadoo-Drews pro-vided a statement to the court expressing that she does take responsibility for her actions.

Prior to sentencing, Slate explained he had to look at the seriousness of the offense and the fact it was a large amount of money over several years. The fact Mcadoo-Drews received money she wasn’t entitled to it depreciated the funds from others who may need it, he stated.

Due to this cases outcome, Slate mentioned the deterrent affect, and the fact that what Mcadoo-Drews did made jail time a necessity. “This is a deterrent to other people – they need to know that if they fill out the forms wrong there is a penalty,” he said.

If individuals suspect and want to report Public Assistance Fraud call 1-800-225-9947.

