Marquette Sheriff investigating fatal incident in Town of Newton

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a statement Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney gave during a phone call on Monday, Aug. 28, regarding the fatality that occurred on Aug. 22 in the Town of Newton.

“We are investigating an incident that occurred in northern Marquette County in the Town of Newton that involved a death of an individual,” Gaffney said. “We are waiting for final toxicology reports to release more information.”

Marquette County Sheriff’s Department did not release additional information regarding the incident prior to press time.