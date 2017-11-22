Marquette County Sheriff reports two men died in deer stands

The Marquette County 911 Center received two separate reports of citizens being found deceased in their hunting stands on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The first situation was reported at 5:49 p.m. in the Town of Westfield. The individual was found unresponsive in an elevated deer stand by friends and family members. Emergency Medical Services, law enforcement and fire and rescue first responders arrived and found the individual to be deceased from what appears to be from natural causes. The individual was pronounced dead by Marquette County Coroner Tom Wastart.

The second situation was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the Town of Newton. Friends and family members found an individual unresponsive in his deer stand. Law enforcement officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to assist. The individual was pronounced dead by Wastart.

Both situations are being investigated by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the Marquette County Coroner’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

