Marquette County looking for suspect in armed robbery

On Monday, Dec. 11, at about 8:42 p.m. the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar Store in the Village of Westfield. The Westfield Police Department, along with deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Family Dollar employees stated that the suspect displayed a handgun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this please contact the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 297-2115.