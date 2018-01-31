Marquette County AARP Tax-Aide program sets dates

Marquette County will be providing the AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation and filing assistance beginning Feb. 21. This is the 11th year this type of assistance has been available to residents in Marquette County. Last year over 475 residents were able to e-file their state and federal tax forms for free.

The AARP Tax-Aide program is a service of the Marquette County University of Wisconsin-Extension Office in conjunction with the American Association for Retired People.

The AARP Tax-Aide program is free and open to anyone. You do not have to be a member of AARP to participate. There are no income guidelines or age limits. The Tax-Aide program cannot do farm, business, or complicated filings involving depreciation, injured spouse, or if you’re married filing separately. For these it is recommended you use professional tax preparation services.

Following are the dates and sites for the AARP Tax-Aide program in Marquette County:

Westfield Village Com-munity Center: Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 23, Feb. 26, Tuesday, Feb. 27, Feb. 28, March 1, March 2, March 26, March 27, March 28, March 29, March 30.

Marquette County Health & Human Services, Rm. 106, Montello: March 5, March 6, March 7, March 8, March 9, March 14, March 15, March 16, March 19, March 20, March 21, March 22, March 23, April 2, April 3, April 4, April 5, April 6, April 9, April 10, April 11.

Please call Jackie at the UW Extension Office at 608-297-3141 during normal office hours to schedule your appointment. Tax preparation appointments are scheduled every hour from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In preparation for your appointment, please bring copies of your 2016 federal and state income taxes filed as well as other pertinent information for the 2017 tax year such as W-2s, Social Security benefit statements, bank interest and dividend statements, and 2016 and 2017 property tax bills.

