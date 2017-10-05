Lyme Disease patient spreads awareness of the invisible disease

Hi my name is Janelle Gulczynski and I have Chronic Lyme Disease. This disease can be transmitted by a tick, is also transmitted in many other ways such as spiders, mosquitoes, flies and other vector carrying insects.

Myself, like many others never remember being bit, or recall a rash of any kind. It only takes a scratch or some sort of blood or fluid contamination to transmit and transfer this disease. Experts are now finding this disease to be transmitted from mother to child as well. Transmission is being found to occur at the time of the bite, not 24 hours later like previously believed.

Borrelia Burgdorferi is the scientific name for Lyme Disease, which is a corkscrew shaped bacteria that burrows into every cell in your body.

Currently, there are over 300 known strains of this type of bacteria, yet there continues to be no known cause or cure. Since the bacteria digs deep into the cells it creates a myriad of symptoms and is extremely hard to kill and treat because of a biofilm that forms around the bacteria, allowing it to resist antibiotics and other medications.

Some symptoms that I personally suffer from are, blurry vision (black spots in my sight), digestive issues, brain fog, light sensitivity, extreme fatigue, a chronic cough and joint pain. I often equate my symptoms to walking in quicksand. Every movement takes effort.

Lyme causes muscle weakness and most Lyme sufferers do not only have the Lyme infection, but also have co-infections. The co-infections I am currently battling include mycoplasma, Epstein Barr Virus, HVV6 and candida.

Early on, I was misdiagnosed and this did not help my immune system or me. I was told I had sinus issues and that would fix everything.

