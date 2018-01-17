Local support group forming for adoptive, foster, respite and licensed kinship care providers

The Waushara County Department of Human Ser-vices recently announced the availability of a newly-formed support group for adoptive parents, foster parents and respite and licensed Kinship Care providers in the Waushara County region. The primary purpose of this group is to provide resources and facilitate connections between individuals who are currently involved with the foster care system or who have adopted through foster care, international or private adoptions.

On Feb. 12, Waushara County Foster Care Coor-dinator Whitney Golding will host the first of four quarterly support group events to include both education and group conversation. The support group will meet Mondays from 5:30 to 7:30p.m. in a central location near Wautoma. A meal will be provided and advance registration is required.

Foster care and adop-tion can be incredibly rewarding, but can also be challenging. Managing typical child behaviors in these circumstances can be straining, especially when added to other life demands.

