Local pantry distributes over 1.38 million pounds of food to residents

In 2017, the Waushara County Food Pantry sourced, inventoried, weighed and distributed over 1.38 million pounds of food to Waushara County residents, with the dedicated volunteers, about 38 per week, making up 95 percent of the hours required to make the pantry function effectively.

“We would not have met the challenges we faced without our exceptional group of volunteers and our community partners,” said Marty Lee, who is directing these efforts for Waushara Industries.

In fiscal year 2017, which ended on Sept. 30, the Waushara County Food Pantry served 9,287 households by distributing over 1,384,203 pounds of food. One-third of the adults served were seniors, with 36.1 percent of people assisted having children. Most residents who use the food pantry only do so for a couple of months when an unforeseen event has a devastating financial impact.

