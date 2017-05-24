Local Memorial Day Parades and Services

Below is a listing of all of the local Memorial Day events being held on May 29:

ALMOND: 10 a.m. Almond American Legion Post 339 Ceremony at Almond-Bancroft High School Auditorium to include Quilts of Valor presentation. A march to the Village of Almond Cemetery will follow.

COLOMA: Rogers-Oestrich American Legion Post 343 Ceremonies: 9 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery; 9:30 a.m. at White Cemetery; and 10:30 a.m. at Coloma Village Cemetery.

DAKOTA: 8:30 a.m. Dakota-Richford Post 163 Ceremony in Dakota Square.

HANCOCK: 11:30 a.m. Rogers-Oestrich American Legion Post 343 and VFW Memorial Service at the Hancock Cemetery.

PLAINFIELD: 10 a.m. American Legion Service at Veterans Memorial Park.

REDGRANITE: 11 a.m. parade, followed by ceremony led by the Redgranite AMVETS in the park. Chicken BBQ begins at 11:30 a.m.

WAUTOMA: 9:30 a.m. Wolman-Minskey American Legion Post 317 color guard and performance by Wautoma High School Band followed by a memorial walk and small ceremony at Waushara County Courthouse lawn.

WILD ROSE: 10 a.m. Parade followed by a ceremony in the Wild Rose High School gymnasium at 10:40 a.m.

NESHKORO: 9 a.m. American Legion and VFW Post 10892 Ceremony at Memorial Park.