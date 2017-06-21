Living Anew Family Farm Day held in Neshkoro on June 17

Trinity Louis, 10, Neshkoro, and Leah Chastain, 10, Pine River, enjoyed petting Rambler and talking to volunteer Laura Twomey, Lombard, IL, at Family Farm Day at Living Anew Farm on, June 17. Those who visited the farm got to see and interact with farm animals, participate or observe in horse training demonstrations, go on a horse-drawn hayride, and learn more about Living Anew Farm.

