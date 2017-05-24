Legion announces Wautoma’s Memorial Day Program

Wautoma’s Wolman-Minskey American Legion Post 317 and Auxiliary Unit along with the Wautoma High School Band will provide a Memorial Service at the Waushara County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. on May 29.

The ceremony will begin with a march around the courthouse beginning in the middle of St. Marie Street, then will head north and end on the lawn in front of the courthouse’s main entrance.

After the march concludes, the band will perform a number of patriotic selections followed by speeches from Wautoma High School senior Katie Snyder and the Waushara County Veteran Service Officer Bill Rosenau. The program will also provide a tribute to the fallen service men and women with the singing of the “National Anthem”, a gun salute and rendering of taps.

The public is invited to attend to join in the solemn observation, and those who have worn their country’s uniform are invited to fall in during the Memorial Day March.