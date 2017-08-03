There are several great opportunities to learn new skills at the Wautoma Public Library this March.

On Thursday, March 16 at 5:30 p.m., Lucinda Marks will teach introductory sign language. In this workshop some key basics will be covered such as fingerspelling names and common signs, all in a spirit of fun and games.

This hands-on workshop is open to all ages (children with accompanying guardian), but sign up is a must. Please visit or call the library at (920) 787-2988 to register.

Another excellent opportunity to learn at the library is sponsored by the Waushara County chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

On Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m. there will be a special presentation called “Trail Guide Tune Up” that gives helpful tips and tricks on how to hike longer, stronger, and more mindfully. Wautoma native and physical fitness expert Cathy Favelle will lead this presentation.

Learn basic training tools to pre-hab your body before you hit the trails, along with unique recovery techniques to soothe, heal and re-set your body post-hike. Plus, tips to experience your next hiking adventure to the fullest will also be discussed. This is a free, open to the public event.

For crafters looking to develop a new skill, the library is offering an introductory paper quilling class on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. Roll, shape and glue together cute little Spring creations with paper strips. No experience is necessary. Please sign up as space is limited due to supplies.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.