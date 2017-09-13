La Crosse man drowns in Bughs Lake on Sept. 12

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 2:50 p.m. the Waushara County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a drowning in Bughs Lake, in the Town of Wautoma.

Responding units found a female who stated her husband was in a boat and fell into the lake. She attempted to swim out and tried to rescue him, stated Waushara County Sheriff Jeff Nett in a release.

When the woman was unable to bring him up, she went to the shore and called 911. An extensive search was conducted and the body was recovered at about 7:56 p.m. that night, Nett stated. The recovery effort was hampered by heavy weed and murky water conditions.

The victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, was identified as James F. Michaels, 78, of La Crosse.

The respond agencies included the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wautoma Fire Department Dive Team, Redgranite Fire Department Dive Team, Neshkoro Fire Department Dive Team, Wautoma Police Department, The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Wardens and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.