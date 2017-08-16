Kroes to host scrap quilt making class on Aug. 22

Judy Stapleman Kroes of Neshkoro/Racine will be presenting over 60 quilts and projects she has made at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Neshkoro Community Center.

Kroes taught Home Economics in a middle/high school for 33 years and quilting was an important part of her program. After retiring the number one thing on her bucket list was to complete her quilt tops and present her trunk show in Wisconsin.

Kroes encourages every-one to bring their stash and any questions. In the fall, she will also be teaching a 16-hour quilting technique class at Fox Valley Technical Center in Wautoma.