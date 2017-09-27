Koltz competes at Tiny Treasurers Art Competition

Kaci Koltz, Wautoma, recently entered the Wisconsin Regional Artists Association’s Tiny Treasures art competition. At the show, Koltz was chosen as one of 16 winners from over 300 entries around Wisconsin and neighboring states. With her win, Koltz’s “Salsa Reds in 3D” piece will be representing the month of March in the WRAA 2018 calendar. The Tiny Treasures were on display at the Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau.

