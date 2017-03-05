Knights of Columbus to hold Tootsie Roll Drive May 5 & 6

St Joseph’s Knights of Columbus #6228 from Wautoma will host their annual Tootsie Roll Drive on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, to assist people with disabilities.

The St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus will join 245 other councils in Wisconsin. All the money collected will be used in our area.

As in the past, the Knights of Columbus members will be handing out Tootsie Rolls to everyone who would like one in Wautoma at Copps, StoneRidge and Shopko, and in Wild Rose at Benny’s Market and the Wild Rose C-Store Co-op.

