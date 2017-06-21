Kara O’Connor to speak on water concerns on June 28

The Wisconsin Friends of John Muir will offer the third in the three part series Wisconsin’s water resources from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 28 at the University of Wisconsin-Extension Community Room, 480 Underwood Ave., in Montello.

The featured speaker will be for session three will be Wisconsin Farmers Union Government Relations Director Kara O’Connor. The public is invited to attend.

O’Connor represents the interests of WFU’s thousands of family farm members when speaking before government agencies and elected officials at the state and federal level. She also encourages and empowers farmers and rural residents to become their own policy advocates.

