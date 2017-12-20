K-9 Mac to retire on Jan. 31

After serving 10 years with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy K-9 Mac will be retiring on Jan. 31, according to Sheriff Jeff Nett. Mac was the department’s second K-9 deputy, with Anuk being the first. A retirement party for Mac is currently being planned for the afternoon of Jan. 31 in the Waushara County Courthouse Demonstration Room. Mac’s handler, Sgt. Brian Wenzel, is preparing to get a new canine in the Spring of 2018.

