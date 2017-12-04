Johannes wins Best in Show at Deer Expo

Steven Johannes, Richford, recently traveled to the Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Deer Expo in Madison where he took first place in the 13+-point Crossbow Category and named Best in Show for all crossbow categories for the 16-point buck he shot on Nov. 14, 2016. The buck, which Johannes considers a Buck of a Lifetime, was mounted by Field & Stream Taxidermy in Coloma and can be seen at Johann’s Bar & Grill in Richford.

