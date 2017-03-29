Joel Jarvis celebrates retirement from Mt. Morris Camp & Conference Center

Mt. Morris Camp & Conference Center Executive Director Joel Jarvis celebrated his retirement with his wife, Sandi, children, Matt and Corey, daughter-in-law, Lindsay, and grandchildren, Madison and Jackson. Jarvis, his family and friends celebrated his past 12 years as executive director at the camp, his 14 years as director at Camp Lucerne, and his overall 40 years of work at various camps, including camps in other states. Not pictured: Joel and Sandi’s son, Brandon, who was unable to attend.