Jenkins and Phillips charged in Adams County heroin death

Two Adams County area residents have been charged in the overdose death of Isaac Salinas, which stems from the ongoing missing person and death investigation.

Jacquet Jenkins, 51, of Adams, and Debra Phillips, 55, of Friendship, face several charges in Adams County Circuit Court, according to a release from Adams County Sheriff Sam Wollin.

Salinas was found deceased Sept. 18 after being missing for a week, with the homicide charge alleging the Jenkins and Phillips were involved in the delivery of heroin to Salinas that contributed to his death. Both defendants are in custody at this time.

The investigation alleges the following charges: Jen-kins: First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery, Possession of THC-Felony (2nd or subsequent offense), Possession of a Narcotic Drug –Fentanyl and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Phillips, First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery and Hiding a Corpse.

