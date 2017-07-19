Incorporating municipal perspective into Waushara County decisions

aushara County looks for advice from the municipal governments in the county when making decisions. One example of the way the county looks to the municipalities is the Waushara County Comprehensive Plan.

In 1994, Waushara County decided to look at creating a county development plan to enable the County to know the desires of the towns, villages, and cities as decisions are made, even if no feedback is given. In 1999, the county began a bottom-up approach to the creation of a county development plan by asking each municipality to create a local plan.

East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Com-mission was hired to develop all of the initial plans for municipalities that choose to develop their plans in cooperation with the county, and local volunteer citizen committees developed the municipal plans. Waushara County paid half of the local cost to develop the plans.

