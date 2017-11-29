Improv comedy group “Fish Sticks” to perform in Wild Rose on Dec. 9

Welcomed, a local nonprofit, is hosting an evening filled with fun, laughter and awareness on Saturday, Dec. 9.

“Fish Sticks”, a nationally known comedy team from Milwaukee, will be performing as part of the evening beginning at 7 p.m. in the Wild Rose High School Auditorium. The public is invited to attend as the evening will be 100 percent clean, family-friendly fun.

In addition to the performance, attendees will learn more about what the organization Welcomed is doing to support the foster system by wrapping care communities around vulnerable children and the families who care for these children.

Tickets can be obtained from Lauritzen’s Sport Shop on Main Street in Wild Rose, by calling (715) 281-6697, or online at welcomed.org.