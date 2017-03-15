Ice Age Trail presents Trail Guide Tune Up on March 18

The Waushara County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail will welcome avid hiker and wellness educator, Kathy Favelle, for a special presentation called, “Trail Guide Tune Up”, Hiking Longer, Stronger & More Mindfully, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Wautoma Public Library.

The presentation is open and free to the public and a “don’t miss affair.” Spring hiking on Waushara’s Ice Age Trail is the perfect way to experience the beauty of the outdoors and the wonder of nature.

For more information, please contact Bob Jozwowski, coordinator, at (920) 765-1887 or email bobjozwowski@gmail.com.

