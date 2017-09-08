Ice Age Trail Night Hike to be held this Saturday, Aug. 12

A free night time family fun hike will be hosted by the Waushara Chapter of the Ice Age Trail at 7:45 p.m. with the hike held from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 12.

Those interested in par-ticipating will meet on the Ice Age hiking trail at the Greenwood Wildlife area in the Town of Hancock. Dress up in your favorite “glow in the dark” clothing, bracelets, necklaces for a fun moon walk – don’t forget to bring your light saber, flashlight, headlamps or glow stick. Flashlights and headlamps are recommended for safe travel if you need them. The guided hike will be approximately 1.5 miles.

Hikers can follow County Road C to County Road GG south to Brown Deer Court to trail head. Watch for event signs.

The event will be cancelled due inclement weather. For more information, contact Randy Lennartz at (920) 787-2333 or Jenny Addis at (715) 802-3456.