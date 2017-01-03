Howard Dutcher to present Local History Chat

The Waushara County Historical Society will be hosting a Local History Chat at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Long-time resident Ho-ward Dutcher will be the presenter of the chat, telling stories about his time living at the former Waushara County Jail during his youth while both his parents served as sheriff. He will also share stories of the World War II German Prisoners of War held in Waushara County and stories about Ed Gein, the notorious murderer and grave robber from Plainfield.

The presentation will be held at Waushara Coun-ty Courthouse in the Demonstration Room located at 209 S. Saint Marie St., in Wautoma.

Attendees should use the south handicap entrance located off the parking lot.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.