The Kopach family provided the riding horses for the day of fun. For part of the ride, Bill Schmudlach rode one of the horses. Pictured are, left to right, Katlin Schmudlach riding Sasha; Bill Schmudlach on Lightning; Nancy Kopach and Lori Kopach, both of Coloma, on Sidney and Star, respectively. Photo by Mary Jane Schmudlach.