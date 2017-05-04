Highway Department reminds drivers to drive safely in work zones

The Waushara County Highway Commission urges people to drive carefully in highway work zones as the start of maintenance and construction season begins throughout Wisconsin.

As the weather turns, work zones will be more prevalent putting more highway workers and drivers at risk. Last year, Wisconsin recorded more than 2,800 work zone crashes that resulted in 1,110 injuries and nine fatalities. In 2015, the construction season was marred by three tragedies in which Wisconsin County Highway workers were killed within work zones.

National Work Zone Awareness Week, sponsored by federal, state and local transportation officials each April, draws attention to the safety needs of road workers during construction season. Generally, crashes occur when drivers speed through work zones, do not pay attention to changing road conditions, run into another vehicle or highway equipment, or drive off the road completely.

Due to the importance of the week, Waushara County and Gov. Scott Walker passed proclamations to proclaim April 3 through April 7 as Work Zone Awareness Week.

