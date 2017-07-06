Highway Commissioner provides date for construction projects

Waushara County High-way Commissioner Brian Friemark recently confirmed the County F, State Road 73 to Spring Lake project would not start until 2018. Federal funds are attached to the project and it doesn’t go out for bids until the fall of 2017.

State Road 73 will be closed from Neshkoro to Princeton this week for chip sealing, with Marquette and Green Lake Counties performing the work.

Currently the highway department is paving County GG from County C to County V and also County V from the Village of Hancock to County O. The department will also be performing chip sealing throughout the month of July.