Hendrickson graduates from Wisconsin Command College

Undersheriff/School Resource Officer Lafe Hendrickson of the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office graduated from Wisconsin Command College Class #4 on June 9. This nationally accredited leadership and management development training program is a joint venture of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Completion of this intense six-week in-residence program recognizes Hendrickson as a Certified Public Manger through the University of Wisconsin.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.